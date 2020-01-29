8x8 Launches Contact Center Winter '20 Release

8x8, provider of an integrated cloud communications platform, today announced new capabilities as part of the Winter '20 release of its 8x8 Contact Center solution.

The Winter '20 Release delivers the following new features:

Strong support for compliance initiatives: 8x8 Secure Pay, a fully integrated, secure payment process option, provides an increased level of security for credit card handling while minimizing agent effort;

More efficient outbound campaign and number management: Enhanced dialer capabilities, including Dynamic List Management, automatically update dialing lists by pulling directly from the CRM system in real time; and

Live monitoring of interactions on multiple screens, with expanded quality management capabilities for coaching, and additional whisper, barge, and take-over enhancements.

"Secure, exceptional customer service is not optional today," said Janice Rapp, vice president of product marketing for contact center at 8x8, in a statement. "Any business that has a vision for growth needs a reliable, secure solution that supports customers throughout their journey, regardless of channel, while at the same time growing their agents' ability to deliver a great customer experience. 8x8 Contact Center provides our customers with everything they need."

8x8 Contact Center is a stand-alone solution that includes automatic call distributor, interactive voice response, digital channels, outbound dialer, reporting, customer experience analytics, quality management, speech analytics, customer surveys, and knowledgebase, all delivered on one platform featuring single sign-on and centralized administration.