8x8 Launches 8x8 Engage

8x8, an integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform provider, has launched 8x8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered, tailored solution for customer-facing employees outside of the contact center.
"Delivering increased customer satisfaction and great experiences is not limited to the contact center but is everyone's responsibility in an organization. Seamlessly integrating the underserved CX professionals outside of the contact center into the customer experience journey is pivotal, and that requires empowering them with the correct set of tools and data," said Hunter Middleton, chief product officer of 8x8, in a statement. "With 8x8 Engage, we are bridging the customer experience gaps within an organization by eliminating the silos that have traditionally existed between unified communications, the contact center, and different technology vendors. Our AI-powered, purpose-built solution, on a single technology and data platform, empowers every employee to engage with customers, improving efficiency and enhancing the customer experience."