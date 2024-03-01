8x8 Launches 8x8 Engage

8x8, an integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform provider, has launched 8x8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered, tailored solution for customer-facing employees outside of the contact center.

Key features of 8x8 Engage include the following:

8x8's single-platform capabilities, which uniquely combine cloud contact center and unified communications components.

Advanced queue management, which enables seamless interaction transfers throughout the organization with data and context consistency and persistence across every touchpoint.

Deep integration and data synchronization with native and third-party enterprise apps.

AI-powered features, such as speech analytics, interaction summarization, and smart action items.

Centralized customer interaction journey analytics across the entire organization with predictive, contextual customer metrics.