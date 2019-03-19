8x8 Expands Speech Analytics and Quality Management

8x8, a cloud provider of voice, video, chat, and contact center solutions, has expanded its quality management and speech analytics solution to span all customer voice interactions, not just those in the contact center.

"Until now, these types of analytics have only provided visibility into contact center interactions. While critical for contact center performance, it limited the ability to assess and maximize daily employee and customer interactions taking place throughout the rest of the organization," said Dejan Deklich, executive vice president and chief product officer at 8x8, in a statement. "With 8x8 Speech Analytics and Quality Management, companies can quickly and easily unlock insights from every customer discussion. This is a game-changer for teams outside of the contact center, such as field and partner sales, that want a data-driven way to provide collaborative performance management and identify new methods for operational efficiency. "Importantly, data protection and privacy continue to be core principles behind the design and development of our solutions," Deklich continued. "The X Series platform gives customers the ability to harness communications data broadly across the organization without sacrificing their commitment to these important requirements."

Using artificial intelligence capabilities such as embedded sentiment analysis, phrases and keyword trends, 8x8 Speech Analytics will provide departments outside of the contact center, such as sales, collections, and recruiting, with a coaching, collaboration, and voice transcription platform.

"Now is the time for executives outside the contact center to reap the benefits of speech analytics," said Dan Miller, lead analyst and founder at Opus Research, in a statement. "Increasingly, companies are realizing the value of analyzing all conversations, not just those that are managed through the contact center. For example, valuable insights can be gleaned by analyzing interactions between an inside sales team and their prospects."

8x8 Quality Management and Speech Analytics are part of the 8x8 X Series, which provides one system of engagement across voice, video, chat, and contact center, and one system of intelligence on one cloud-based technology. They are delivered on a microservices architecture.

In addition, 8x8 also announced a new common data format and dashboard for X Series. The new data format tracks all interactions throughout the company, as a single customer journey no matter where the interaction starts and ends. The new X Series dashboard will aggregate voice, video, chat, and contact center interaction data to allow companies to see reports in a single pane of glass. Companies can create their own customized dashboards and reports to provide visibility on important metrics and to be immediately notified when conditions warrant attention.