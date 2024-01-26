8x8 Enhances XCaaS Platform

8x8 has enhanced the 8x8 XCaaS (Experience Communications as a Service) integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform with artificial intelligence-generated post-meeting smart summaries and action items, AI summarization for 8x8 Speech Analytics, additional integrations with key technology partners, rich omnichannel experiences across both 8x8 Contact Center and 8x8's unified communications solution, and enhanced productivity and efficiency.

Enhancements to 8x8 Contact Center include the following:

AI summarization for Speech Analytics, which automatically extracts key information from calls and pushes a smart summary and recorded interaction directly into select CRM systems.

New integration capabilities that allow agents to reply to SMS and WhatsApp messages, initiate SMS, and receive screen pop up contextual information for these channels while using the 8x8 for Salesforce or 8x8 for Microsoft Dynamics integrations.

8x8 Agent Workspace productivity and efficiency enhancements, such as a directory search user interface that allows agents to locate the right contacts, revisit previous searches, and receive alternative search suggestions when no search results are found. Additionally, agents can now find queue and ring groups in the contact directory.

Streamlined email handling from the Control Panel, the same place where agents handle chats and phone interactions, allowing them to view the email thread in the local CRM system.

Supervisor Workspace enhancements, with support for seven languages, automatically matching the selected language in 8x8 Contact Center admin settings. In addition, a new criteria is now available in the top filter bar, allowing selection of different media, so users can only see queues from inbound phone, outbound phone, voicemail, chat, and email.

Updates for 8x8 Unified Communications include the following:

Post-meeting smart summaries, action items, and analytics, enabling users to access real-time AI transcriptions, smart summaries, and follow-up action items during and after meetings. Additionally, a new analytics dashboard provides IT admin with better visibility into meetings and performance metrics.

Admin Console that lets users export audit events via CSV reports, new granular controls for group voicemail notifications, and call recordings, as well as enforcement for a valid site address as the emergency address for user safety and compliance. Additional features notify and remind users who have purchased Storage add-ons and have yet to configure them.

8x8 Work interface enhancements, such as a new Success Center navigation option n the left-hand menu, offering centralized access to training courses and videos, the What's New section, and support.

New capabilities for& 8x8 CPaaS include the following:

Phone Number Intelligence, which evaluates the legitimacy and responsiveness of phone numbers using historical behavioral data.

Callflows API on Voice, which enables users to build their own custom call flows, incorporating popular use cases such as number masking, complex interactive voice response systems, and voice messaging.

Deeper integrations with& Cognigy and MoEngage for WhatsApp.

"We know that one size does not fit all, and so we are constantly looking for ways to innovate across the 8x8 cloud contact center and unified communications platform to provide organizations with the technology solutions they need, now and as their businesses grow," said Hunter Middleton, chief product officer of 8x8, in a statement. "8x8 XCaaS provides organizations with a single platform capable of providing customer engagement, collaboration, and communications functionality across the entire organization, which is why creating a seamless, easy-to-use platform is so important to us. We are committed to providing our customers with the solution that is going to improve both customer and employee experiences, always."

8x8 XCaaS includes integrated cloud contact center, business phone, video meetings, team chat, and SMS capabilities in a single-vendor solution.