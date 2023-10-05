8x8 Brings Video to 8x8 Contact Center

8x8, a cloud contact center and unified communications platform provider, is adding native video functionality to 8x8 Contact Center, allowing contact center agents to elevate customer interactions to video directly within 8x8 Agent Workspace. With it, customers will be able to visually help agents troubleshoot issues through their mobile devices.

"Video capabilities within the contact center offer a huge array of possibilities for customer support, especially for specific industries and use cases, minimizing the need for on-site visits, saving time, and reducing overall costs," said Hunter Middleton, chief product officer of 8x8, in a statement. "By offering video functionality natively in 8x8 Contact Center, we are providing organizations with yet another tool for exceptional customer service and support. Through the use of video, organizations can more quickly and easily resolve complex customer issues in a secure and private medium, all while saving money and creating a more seamless experience for customers and agents."