8X8 Launches ContactNow for Teams

8x8 has launched 8x8 ContactNow, a cloud contact center solution for teams that regularly interact with internal and external customers.The solution is available under pay-as-you-go or monthly pricing models.

Features of 8x8 ContactNow include the following:

An inbound calling solution for smaller contact centers;

Outbound campaign management;

Predictive outbound dialing;

Customer engagement tools that dynamically route customer calls with a visual IVR tool;

A web-based user interface;

Call monitoring and recording;

Run-time reporting; and

An iPad monitoring app.

"Customer satisfaction is core to every successful business, and this requires some form of contact center capability. The challenge, however, is that companies with informal and non-traditional contact centers have been underserved and ill-equipped to fulfill this promise," said Darren Hakeman, senior vice president of product and strategy at 8x8, in a statement. "8x8 ContactNow delivers the power of contact center solutions with the simplicity, ease of use, and affordability that modern teams expect. ContactNow is designed for teams with growing needs to better serve both internal and external customers, helping them improve the overall customer experience while also enhancing productivity."

8x8 ContactNow will be available in April. Pricing for the Standard pay-as-you-go edition starts at no cost with 4 cents per minute, while the Pro and Ultimate editions have a monthly recurring per agent charge of $50 and $75 and include 2,000 to 5,000 bundled minutes respectively per agent each month, with additional time costing as low as 2 cents per minute.