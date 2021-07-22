3CLogic and ScreenMeet Partner to Enhance ServiceNow’s Omnichannel Capabilities

3CLogic, a provider of voice-enabling and cloud contact center solutions for ServiceNow, is partnering with ScreenMeet, a provider of cloud-native, in-platform, remote support solutions integrated with ServiceNow, to combine their communication offerings across voice, SMS, video, cobrowsing, and screen-sharing to extend ServiceNow's omnichannel customer support capabilities.

With 3CLogic's Voice and Cloud Contact Center solution for ServiceNow, organizations can deliver voice-enabled self-service bots and route complex inquiries to live agents leveraging ServiceNow's IT Service Management (ITSM), Customer Service Management (CSM), or Employee Workflow solutions. Through the ScreenMeet partnership, organizations can add on-demand virtual video or screen sharing agent features within ServiceNow's consolidated Agent Workspace.