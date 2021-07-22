3CLogic and ScreenMeet Partner to Enhance ServiceNow’s Omnichannel Capabilities

3CLogic, a provider of voice-enabling and cloud contact center solutions for ServiceNow, is partnering with ScreenMeet, a provider of cloud-native, in-platform, remote support solutions integrated with ServiceNow, to combine their communication offerings across voice, SMS, video, cobrowsing, and screen-sharing to extend ServiceNow's omnichannel customer support capabilities.
With 3CLogic's Voice and Cloud Contact Center solution for ServiceNow, organizations can deliver voice-enabled self-service bots and route complex inquiries to live agents leveraging ServiceNow's IT Service Management (ITSM), Customer Service Management (CSM), or Employee Workflow solutions. Through the ScreenMeet partnership, organizations can add on-demand virtual video or screen sharing agent features within ServiceNow's consolidated Agent Workspace.
"While the emphasis has been for organizations to prioritize self-service and digital channels, such as chat, to respond more quickly to customer inquiries, the fact remains that voice and video continue to be key customer engagement channels, especially today," said Denis Seynhaeve, 3CLogic's CEO, in a statement. "As the employee work or consumer shopping experiences become increasingly more remote or online, voice and video customer service interactions will become the new face of the organization and so must be strategically woven into the fabric of any customer service operation."
"The demand for more productive and efficient person-to-person customer and employee support capabilities has increased dramatically with more people working remotely and online transactions continuing to rise," said Ben Lilienthal, ScreenMeet's CEO, in a statement. "We are proud to partner with 3CLogic in jointly extending ServiceNow's platform. By combining our remote support and cobrowse capabilities with 3CLogic's contact center solutions, ServiceNow users can conduct faster, higher-quality support interactions that lower operational costs and greatly improve customer and employee satisfaction."