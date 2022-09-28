3CLogic Voice-Enables ServiceNow’s Virtual Agent

3CLogic has integrated its voice solution with ServiceNow's native Virtual Agent as part of its ongoing collaboration with the company's Technology Workflows business unit.

The new offering will leverage ServiceNow's Virtual Agent Designer, pre-built Virtual Agent topics, and natural language understanding (NLU) engine to allow ServiceNow customers to create and deploy conversational self-service call flows to solve for common call inquiries.

With 3CLogic's voice-enablement of ServiceNow's Virtual Agent, customers will have several new integrated capabilities and use cases, including the following:

Creating conversational interactive voice response (IVR) systems leveraging ServiceNow's Virtual Agent Designer, a native drag-and-drop designer supported by 3CLogic's integrated speech capabilities.

Extending Virtual Agent Chat flows to power new voice workflows with the option to re-use, build on, and apply current virtual agent flows and topics to solve for common call inquiries or deflect repetitive ones via voice self-service and 3CLogic SMS.

Leveraging ServiceNow's native natural language understanding (NLU) engine and 3CLogic to determine caller intent and deliver conversations using the full context of the Now Platform.

Enabling service teams to create, test, deploy, and change voice workflows.