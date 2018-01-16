3CLogic Releases 3C Connect, a CTI Adaptor

3CLogic has launched 3C Connect, designed to seamlessly integrate existing legacy or on-premises telephony systems, including those from Cisco Systems, Avaya, and Mitel, with leading CRM platforms, such as Salesforce.com, ServiceNow, Microsoft Dynamics, and SugarCRM.

With 3C Connect, companies can use a bridge to leverage existing automatic call distributor and interactive voice response flows in a single-agent interface. Click-to-call, automated logging, screen pops, and configurable call recording are also included.

"We recognize that many organizations want to implement long-term initiatives to migrate from their on-premise telephony systems to cloud-hosted offerings but lack a clear migration path," said Vikas Nehru, chief technology officer at 3C Logic, in a statement. "3C Connect delivers immediate benefits of integrating their existing telephony solution with the various systems of record they use without the need to rip and replace the infrastructure already in place, bridging the wide chasm between telephony and CRM systems and providing immediate ROI."

3C Connect complements 3CLogic's broader Amazon Web Service-hosted cloud contact center platform, which offers a complete call center suite (IVR, ACD, skills-based routing, etc.), deployable in either a hybrid or pure cloud instance.