3CLogic Partners with ServiceNow

3CLogic is partnering with ServiceNow to deliver integrated voice self-service and intelligent agent routing to ServiceNow's Customer Workflows platform to help contact centers automate mundane inquiries and leverage the ServiceNow platform and workflows to deliver sophisticated voice-enabled customer experiences.

A long-time ServiceNow Technology Partner, 3CLogic's integration approach complements ServiceNow's digital channels with native voice and SMS functionality within a single agent and administrative workspace.

The latest set of joint enhancements includes the following:

Advanced IVR Designer powered by Google NLU and ServiceNow's workflows, to allow users to create advanced self-service as well as agent-assisted call flows within ServiceNow's administrative workspace.

New 3CLogic Release for ServiceNow's CSM Pro suite for customer service management, leveraging ServiceNow's Contact Center Core application and Operational Handlers to provide out-of-the box integrated voice features and use cases. Users will be able to invoke pre-configured and advanced workflows or define tailored ServiceNow processes to deliver catered customer voice-based experiences.

Integration with ServiceNow Workforce Optimization, enriching it with relevant voice and contact center KPIs to provide a consolidated view of customer operations and agent activities across all channels, both digital and voice, for team scheduling, performance reporting, omnichannel optimization, and skills management, all from the ServiceNow platform.

"Over the past few years 3CLogic has become the dedicated voice solution with ServiceNow adopted by enterprises worldwide and across industries," said Denis Seynhaeve, 3CLogic's CEO, in a statement. "Our customers see immediate ROI from improved voice self-service, better agent productivity, but more importantly, from the vastly improved experience our ServiceNow-centric approach brings. Adding AI-driven natural language understanding using Google will streamline the ease of use and is a logical evolution of our collaboration as we work to make the combined offering ever more compelling." "ServiceNow digital workflows are reinventing the customer experience by connecting the front, middle and back office," said Michael Ramsey, vice president of product management for customer workflow products at ServiceNow, in a statement. "3CLogic has embraced our innovation for an integrated omnichannel customer experience for both self-service and agent-assisted. We are excited about our collaboration and ability to deliver tangible ROI and real outcomes for our enterprise customers leveraging the latest in natural language understanding (NLU)."

3CLogic will also extend its offering to be compatible with ServiceNow's IT Service Management and Employee Workflows.