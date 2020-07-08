3CLogic Partners with ServiceCX

3CLogic, a provider of cloud contact center solutions, is partnering wit ServiceCX, a U.K. customer service management firm.

With the new partnership, ServiceCX will support 3CLogic's expansion in the United Kingdom with a focus on enabling its native cloud call center integration with ServiceNow's Customer Workflows offering. ServiceCX specializes in customer service solutions, with expertise across platforms including ServiceNow, Calabrio, and Acronis to help end-customers with their digital transformation initiatives.

"At ServiceCX we are delighted to be entering into this partnership with 3CLogic as we take their unique application into new markets combining ServiceNow's innovative digital workflow platform with 3CLogic's leading voice solution to deliver a complete omnichannel experience to ServiceNow customers," said Adrian McCann, ServiceCX's director, in a statement.

"The ongoing health crisis is accelerating digital transformation everywhere," said Matt Durkin, vice president of global sales at 3CLogic, in a statement. "While Europe had lagged behind the U.S. market, large [European, Middle Eastern, and African] enterprises are now moving forward with major initiatives. We are pleased to team up with ServiceCX to provide superior service to our existing and future U.K. ServiceNow customers."