3CLogic Partners with Medallia for AI-Powered Analytics

3CLogic has integrated its Voice AI, Contact Center, and SMS platform with Medallia's Experience Cloud to extend rich emotion and conversational artificial intelligence capabilities to its growing base of international customers.
The offering will enable multi-national customers to benefit from Medallia's speech transcription, natural language processing (NLP), AI analytics, and agent coaching features across more than 32 languages.
"We are excited to announce this recent collaboration and partnership," said Guillaume Seynhaeve, vice president of alliances at 3CLogic, in a statement. "In this age of digital transformation, contact centers remain the backbone of customer and employee service, especially when it comes to addressing complex inquiries. With Medallia, our globally diverse customer base will be able to quickly and seamlessly assess the quality of each engagement to help maximize those experiences at scale regardless of the language."
"The partnership between 3CLogic's Cloud Contact Center platform and the Medallia Experience Cloud will help companies identify the right knowledge and interactions and deliver tremendous impact to the business," said Alex Glanz, executive vice president of strategy at Medallia, in a statement. "With the ability to act in real time, modern contact centers around the globe will be able to transform frontline employee and customer experiences. And by meeting customers where they are, we can move them seamlessly across channels to improve the holistic call center experience."