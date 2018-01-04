3CLogic Partners with MapAnything

3CLogic and MapAnything have integrated their call center solution and geoproductivity and location-based business intelligence software for ServiceNow.
Through this integration, agents will be able to initiate customer engagements from within MapAnything's visual mapping workflows and optimize data intel for comprehensive customer service and incident resolution. The joint offering also allows for the automation of activity postings and workflows.
"3CLogic and MapAnything have long been pioneers in the ServiceNow marketplace," said 3CLogic's CEO, Denis Seynhaeve, in a statement, "and we are excited to deliver unique benefits that only our combined solutions can bring to the marketplace."
"This partnership will enable levels of agent productivity never before possible," said Tom Divittorio, chief product officer at MapAnything, in a statement. "The integration of MapAnything with 3CLogic's CTI solution will enable agents to quickly access key insights and intelligence directly from the interactive map and do what they're paid to do, close more incidents faster."