3CLogic Integrates with ServiceNow

3CLogic, a provider of cloud contact center software, today unveiled a new solution featuring native integration within the ServiceNow platform, allowing companies to operate their call centers from a single, consolidated platform leveraging a unified agent and administrator experience.

3CLogic-ServiceNow native integration is the latest milestone in the two companies' successful partnership; to date, 3CLogic has deployed its solution within the ServiceNow user-base across four continents.

This native integration provides agents and administrators with all customer data, workflow, and enterprise resources without having to leave the ServiceNow interface. Agents access 3CLogic's full feature set, which includes interactive voice response (IVR), automatic call distribution (ACD), dialer, scripting, skills-based routing, screen-pop, call recording, reporting, and analytics.

This new integration also allows administrators to create workflows that route customers to the appropriate department and agent skill. Organizations can also capture and mine customer voice data to evaluate customer journey effectiveness within ServiceNow.