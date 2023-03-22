3CLogic CTI and Contact Center Solution Now Available on SAP Store

3CLogic's CTI and Contact Center solution is now available on SAP Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings.

3CLogic's solution, which integrates with SAP CRM Sales and SAP CRM Service Manager, helps enable intelligent and catered voice or SMS experiences designed to optimize self-service or live customer engagements while reducing operational expenses.

As part of the offering, 3CLogic will make available its various deployment options (Connect, Hybrid Cloud, and Enterprise Cloud), which allow customers to leverage on-premises legacy environments (ie: Cisco, Avaya, etc.) or transition to its cloud infrastructure built on Amazon Web Services.

Integrated capabilities include the following:

Embedded computer-telephony integration (CTI);

Voice self-service and task automation for SAP solutions;

Intelligent live agent call routing and screen-pops for SAP solutions;

Integrated SMS for SAP solutions; and

Real-time and historical analytical insights.