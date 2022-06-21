[24]7.ai Enters CCaaS Market with Engagement Cloud

[24]7.ai, a provider of contact center services and conversational artificial intelligence, has expanded into the contact center as a service (CCaaS) space with its launch of the [24]7.ai Engagement Cloud.

"[24]7.ai enters a crowded CCaaS market uniquely equipped with a deep understanding of operational requirements derived from its expertise as a business process outsourcer," said Dan Miller, lead analyst and founder of Opus Research, in a statement. "The company's CCaaS platform, [24]7.ai Engagement Cloud provides a ready-made mix of proven features and functions, including agent experience, omnichannel customization, and the ability to infuse solutions with conversational AI at scale,that solve the known deficiencies of existing approaches."

With [24]7.ai Engagement Cloud, the company added key capabilities to its contact center platform. These include the following:

Omnichannel intelligent routing for voice agents;

Video service that enables agents to schedule video meetings from the workspace;

No-code/low-code environment to configure and turn on features;

[24]7 Conversation Insights, which automatically aggregates, standardizes, and analyzes structured and unstructured conversation data;

New workspace that& handles voice, video, and digital conversations and enables agents to work from anywhere they can access the internet;

Application widgets for customization, extension, or integration with any agent-facing application, such as CRM, workforce management and AI agent recommendation engines;

Team Leader dashboard that provides real-time visibility into key agent and team performance metrics for on-the-fly coaching and problem solving;

A new Agent Assist widget that provides conversation, customer, and agent context; and

Tools to digitally augment voice calls.