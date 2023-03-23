Verint Partners with Eventus

Verint is partnering with Eventus Solutions Group, a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra, to bring Verint Digital-First Engagement solutions to midmarket and enterprise businesses worldwide.

Eventus is now a Verint value-added reseller partner.

"We're proud to be a reseller partner to Verint. In addition to the technology implementation, we also offer expert consulting services to help our clients optimize every touchpoint along the customer journey, from initial contact to ongoing support," said Milos Djokovic, CEO and managing director of Eventus Solutions Group, in a statement. "This new partnership will enable organizations to take their customer engagement to the next level."

"We are excited about this new partnership between Verint and Eventus Solutions Group. As a leading [business process outsourcer], we know the importance of digital-first engagement in today's world. This partnership will enable organizations to create differentiated experiences for their customers, improve customer engagement, and drive digital customer experience transformation in our key markets," said Bharath Vasudevan, senior vice president of Tech Mahindra, in a statement.

"This new partnership will elevate Verint's long standing relationship with Tech Mahindra to new levels through a global practice around CX consulting and advising provided by Eventus," said John Bourne, senior vice president of global channels and alliances at Verint, in a statement. "We are pleased to welcome the Eventus team to our growing network of experts in this field and look forward to launching additional Verint solutions through Eventus in the near future."