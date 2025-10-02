Upstream Works Enhances Its Agent Desktop Experience

Upstream Works, an omnichannel contact center solutions company, has enhanced its agent desktop experience with a more intuitive interface, streamlined workflows, and live call transcriptions with the option for artificial intelligence (AI)-driven conversation insights available across all Upstream Works desktop and AgentNow solutions.

The new interface guides agents with focused workflows and quick access to information they need to resolve customer issues. Live Call Transcriptions capture voice and video interactions in real time and can be paired with features like sentiment analysis, intent, and conversation summaries to provide proactive agent guidance.