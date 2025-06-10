Upstream Works Announces AgentNow Cloud Suite

Upstream Works, an omnichannel contact center solutions company, today released the AgentNow Cloud Suite, adding two tiers to the AgentNow product offering.

AgentNow offers a way for customers to connect with remote agents via live video, voice, or chat. Customers can access on-demand agents by scanning a QR code, tapping a link, or visiting a webpage using a mobile device or kiosk. With it, organizations can tap into remote agents and specialists across their business networks in real time.

The Upstream Works AgentNow Cloud Suite provides product tiers: AgentNow Standard provides a live video, voice, and chat contact center solution, while AgentNow Premium adds artificial intelligence-powered Agent Assist Insights for real-time agent guidance and support. Both offerings include the Upstream Works Digital Desktop (UWD), a cloud-hosted unified agent desktop for digital interactions that can be deployed as a stand-alone solution or integrated with an existing contact center environment.

Upstream Works also continues to offer the AgentNow Enterprise solution, a customizable and integrated omnichannel solution that is enterprise-ready for cloud and on-premises contact center environments. AgentNow Enterprise provides live video, voice and chat with AI-powered Agent Assist and is available on all Upstream Works omnichannel agent desktop solutions and platforms, including Amazon Connect, Cisco Finesse, Webex Contact Center and the Upstream Works Digital Desktop solution.