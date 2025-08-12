TPx Launches UCx Contact Center

TPx, a nationwide managed services provider, has launched UCx Contact Center, a cloud-based solution for support experiences across voice and digital channels.

UCx Contact Center brings together voice, chat, SMS/WhatsApp, and email into one unified application. It integrates seamlessly with TPx's other UCx offerings, UCx with Microsoft Teams and UCx with Webex, giving businesses a single scalable, cloud-based solution for modern voice, messaging, and customer engagement. TPx also includes CRM integration and omnichannel support with every deployment of the UCx Contact Center solution.