TPx Launches UCx Contact Center

TPx, a nationwide managed services provider, has launched UCx Contact Center, a cloud-based solution for support experiences across voice and digital channels.
UCx Contact Center brings together voice, chat, SMS/WhatsApp, and email into one unified application. It integrates seamlessly with TPx's other UCx offerings, UCx with Microsoft Teams and UCx with Webex, giving businesses a single scalable, cloud-based solution for modern voice, messaging, and customer engagement. TPx also includes CRM integration and omnichannel support with every deployment of the UCx Contact Center solution.
"Customer experience is the ultimate driver of business growth in any industry. UCx Contact Center enables businesses to stop losing time to outdated support tools," said Steve Grabow, chief commercial officer of TPx, in a statement. "It's flexible and scalable on its own, and even more powerful as part of our managed IT services portfolio."