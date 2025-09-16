TNS Launches Enterprise Voice Security

Transaction Network Services (TNS), a call authentication and robocall mitigation solutions provider, today launched TNS Enterprise Voice Security, a suite of call authentication applications to protect companies from evolving contact center fraud tactics, including vishing, voice cloning, customer impersonation, and interactive voice response system mining.

TNS Enterprise Voice Security is made up of TNS Voice Firewall and TNS Inbound Authentication wrapped with TNS's managed services provision. It delivers the following capabilities::

360 Degree Call Protection, safeguarding inbound voice traffic. Using TNS spam detection algorithms, it blocks spam and spoofed calls, enforces a zero-trust policy by generating a reputation score for each call, and ultimately detects deepfake voices.

IVR System Protection with TNS Voice Firewall, which identifies and immediately blocks robocalls, spam, TDoS attacks, and impersonation scams and suspicious, silent AI bot calls to secure business lines and contact centers from disruption, fraud, and abuse.

TNS Inbound Authentication, which& shifts knowledge-based authentication to passive authentication through its call verification API.

Enterprise-Wide Call Monitoring for greater insight into enterprise calling activity, real-time attacks, and malicious calls.