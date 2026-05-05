SoundHound AI Introduces OASYS

SoundHound AI, a provider of voice and agentic artificial intelligence, has launched OASYS(Orchestrated Agent System), a platform that powers AI agents that build, learn, and proactively improve themselves autonomously.

These multilingual AI agents engage users wherever they are, resolving complex customer queries and executing transactions across virtually any channel or device.

OASYS combines the technical strengths of its recent strategic acquisitions into a single comprehensive agentic ecosystem that allows businesses to deploy fleets of orchestrated AI agents to serve customers and employees: completing tasks, processing transactions, and executing complex workflows across both digital and physical spaces. It can manage the entire lifecycle by automatically creating, orchestrating, evaluating, and improving agents over time, dynamically selects and coordinates multiple AI agents within a single interaction.

"With OASYS, we are fundamentally shifting from static AI to a self-learning ecosystem where AI builds, manages, and actively improves itself. This allows businesses to accomplish in minutes what once took months of manual effort," said Keyvan Mohajer, CEO and co-founder of SoundHound AI, in a statement. "With the option to deploy agents across multiple touchpoints, from phones and web chats to in-vehicle infotainment and in-store kiosks, businesses can use this new platform to deliver fluid, conversational resolutions as part of dynamic customer experiences that get better and better."

OASYS can build entire sets of functioning agents in minutes. The platform automatically ingests documentation and transcripts while assessing integrations and visualizes key transaction flows, providing developers with clear, step-by-step insight into the exact logic the AI has generated.

Once live, the platform enters a state of autonomous refinement as OASYS carefully evaluates workflows for performance gaps and areas for improvement. It then autonomously engineers its own updates and presents them to human experts.

SoundHound's platform allows businesses to build an agent once and deploy it across phones, text, web chats, in-store kiosks, social media, TVs, and even in-vehicle infotainment systems.

Other key capabilities of OASYS include the following: