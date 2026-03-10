Sinch Launches Voice Relay

Sinch has added to its Enterprise Voice platform, including Voice Relay, a new capability that enables developers to connect text-based AI agents directly to live phone calls. Also being released are an artificial intelligence-ready voice infrastructure, enhanced branded calling protection, and expanded global network capabilities to help companies build secure, scalable customer conversations.

"Voice remains one of the most powerful channels for customer engagement, and enterprises are increasingly looking to bring AI into those interactions," said Julia Fraser, executive vice president of the Americas at Sinch, in a statement. "Voice Relay allows developers to connect AI agents to the global telephone network quickly and reliably, helping them automate routine calls, reduce wait times and resolve issues faster without having to build and manage complex voice infrastructure themselves.

Voice Relay allows developers to connect AI agents built on large language models directly to live voice calls. With it, Sinch manages the real-time conversational loop during a call, including speech recognition, voice synthesis and interruption handling. Developers can integrate AI agents with Sinch's global voice network using a simple interface while Sinch handles the underlying complexity of real-time voice interactions.