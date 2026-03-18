Ringover Launches Ask Empower 2.0

Business communications solutions provider Ringover has released version 2.0 of Ask Empower, its artificial intelligence assistant, with advanced capability that lets it go from analyzing a single call at a time to analyzing all historical conversations, across voice and video through the Ringover platform.

"Ask Empower truly turns every conversation a company has with prospects, customers and talent into actionable intelligence," said Renaud Charvet, co-founder and CEO of Ringover U.S, in a statement. "As soon as you turn it on, it provides individual contributors with immediate value for call preparation and next steps, while leaders can obtain team or account-level performance analysis."

Ask Empower 2.0 provides a contextualized and historically comprehensive understanding of the other person on a call. Ask Empower 2.0 can take hours of transcripts and interactions and provide a comprehensive brief in seconds.

The extended capabilities in Ask Empower 2.0 also put new analytics into the hands managers leading teams across sales, support, customer success, and recruiting and staffing. Leaders can ask the AI comparative questions in plain language and obtain genuinely useful insights, including the complete historical context.

Also new from Ringover are the following:

Immersive call simulations in Pitch Room for employees to practice calls in a low-risk environment. Customers use it for onboarding new employees and tailoring ongoing professional development.

Contextualized coaching during calls through AIRO Coach, with artificial intelligence that listens to calls as they happen and offers sales, support, and recruiters tailored and contextualized suggestions, in real time, for handling objections, asking the right questions, and identifying progressive next steps.

"Ringover conversational AI assists your team before, during, and after customer engagements," Charvet emphasized. "The Pitch Room helps teams prepare for customer engagements; AIRO Coach provides proactive assistance during a call; and the AI assistant can answer questions at any time and offers a performance appraisal afterwards. Call simulation is one of the features that changes the tenor of our own sales calls with prospective customers. It frees up a leader's time while also helping them be more responsive mentors. To the best of our knowledge, Ringover is the only unified communications platform with this type of native capability."

Ringover AI is customizable. Customers can upload internal documentation, like technical product information, presentations, competitive battle cards, and sales frameworks, to train the AI to perform its analysis according to unique organizational needs. Customers can even set custom alerts based on spoken key phrases.

Ringover has prioritized building deep integration with tools like Salesforce, HubSpot, Bullhorn, and 100 others.