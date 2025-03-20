ResultsCX Acquires Aucera

ResultsCX, a provider of customer experience management services, has acquired Aucera (formerly known as DialAmerica), growing its U.S. presence and strengthening its capabilities in verticals like healthcare, financial services, and utilities. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"ResultsCX's acquisition of Aucera marks the next step in a strategic global expansion that is foundational to our long-term business objectives. With this acquisition, we will now touch one in every three American lives in the Healthcare sector. This impact is even more profound when you factor in all our core verticals," said Rajesh Subramaniam, CEO of ResultsCX, in a statement. "Having made several successful acquisitions over the past few years, we have proven that we understand the process and how to seamlessly integrate new teams while providing the support and encouragement to ensure that those who join us thrive and advance in their careers. We look forward to welcoming over 1,200 of Aucera's skilled employees to the global ResultsCX team."

Aucera is the latest in a series of acquisitions which include U.K.-based Huntswood in 2024, Ireland-based Zevas Communications in 2023, and Bulgaria-based 60K in 2022. Over the past three years, ResultsCX has invested more than $200 million in organic and inorganic growth that has fueled expansion to a global footprint of nine countries, 24,000 employees, and 130 clients.