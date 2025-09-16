PolyAI Launches QA, Analyst, and Builder Agents

PolyAI today launched three agentic artificial intelligence roles: QA Agents, Analyst Agents, and Builder Agents, expanding its platform beyond front-line automation to create an always-on, always-improving team for the contact center.

"Our proven PolyAI Agents have transformed contact centers by automating the work of thousands of full-time employees for household-name brands, and they're renowned for delivering lifelike conversations and incredible ROI," said Shawn Wen, co-founder and chief technology officer of PolyAI, in a statement. "Now, we're bringing in the rest of the team—agentic AI roles that give you the power to measure, understand, and improve performance at a scale and speed humans alone can't match."

QA Agents automatically score every customer call on six quality factors, providing a continuous, standardized view of quality. CX leaders use these agents to flag problems and opportunities much faster than humans can.

Analyst Agents turn raw data into insights through a simple conversational interface. CX leaders use these agents, including the new Smart Analyst that helps explore millions of conversations in seconds, to ask open-ended questions and get instant answers.

Builder Agents guide the onboarding, development, and ongoing maintenance of PolyAI Agents. CX leaders use these agents to create and update their AI assistants.