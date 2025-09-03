Phreesia Launches VoiceAI

Phreesia has launched Phreesia VoiceAI, an artificial intelligence-powered phone solution or healthcare.

Phreesia VoiceAI leverages advanced natural language processing and real-time workflow integration to help healthcare organizations manage high call volumes, streamline routine interactions and improve the patient experience without increasing staff workload. It triages and routes patient requests accordingly. Calls requiring clinical or administrative follow-up are directed to the right team member. AI responses are grounded in clinical rules and real-time scheduling logic.

VoiceAI handles multiple calls simultaneously, and staff can document interactions and access real-time patient information directly from a secure web app. It supports the most common call types, including scheduling and referrals, prescription refills, clinical questions, and medical records requests while also extending to urgent after-hours calls. Whether urgent or routine, calls are managed 24/7: urgent needs are routed directly to on-call physicians through a secure mobile app, while routine requests are captured and documented for timely follow-up.