PCI Pal Launches Fraud Management Suite for Contact Centers

PCI Pal has launched its Fraud Management Suite, beginning with artificial intelligence-powered risk scoring for customer engagements. Designed to protect against rising card-not-present (CNP) fraud, the new capability delivers real-time risk insights to agents and AI bots before a payment is collected.

"This is the first step in a multi-product journey to deliver continuous value to our customers and partners," said Alessandro Dalla Volta, vice president of product at PCI Pal, in a statement. "By embedding risk scoring into our Secure Payments Suite via an intuitive agent interface and a single API, we're giving contact centers powerful tools to detect fraud early and authenticate their customers seamlessly across agents and bots using digital channels as needed."

The new Fraud Management Suite helps organizations respond to evolving threats with the following:

Real-time AI-powered risk scoring leveraging Telesign's technology for early fraud detection.

Adaptive authentication, including 3D Secure and biometric wallet support.

Advanced analytics and chargeback defense tools.