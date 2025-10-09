Lorikeet Launches Team of Agents

Lorikeet, the company that helps businesses create universal artificial intelligence concierges for their customers, has launched its its Team of Agents platform that enables multiple AI agents to work together seamlessly to resolve complex customer issues across all channels, including full voice integration.

Lorikeet's Team of Agents offers the following three core capabilities:

Truly multi-modal: Train Lorikeet on your business logic and deploy across voice, chat, email, and SMS.

Fully configurable: Choose the right approach for each topic, from fully agentic workflows to structured processes to help center search.

Team of agents: While solving a customer's problem, Lorikeet deploys specialized agents to engage with third parties simultaneously by calling vendors, sending texts, composing emails, all orchestrated to deliver complete resolution.