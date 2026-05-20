GoTo Launches GoTo Connect CX Complete and Updates LogMeIn Solutions

GoTo, a cloud communications and IT solutions provider, has launched GoTo Connect CX Complete, an artificial intelligence-powered offering that unifies all of GoTo Connect's customer experience (CX) capabilities into a single platform.

GoTo Connect CX Complete brings together the company's phone system, AI-powered CX tools, and every customer interaction, whether by phone, text, web chat, WhatsApp, or webinar. Built for small and midsized businesses (SMBs), it pairs AI-driven automation for routine tasks with human expertise for high-value interactions.

CX Complete also delivers an AI Receptionist to answer and route conversations 24/7 across channels, AI-powered analytics that evaluates 100 percent of interactions for team performance, customer sentiment, and service trends. intelligent routing, smart dial plans, and AI-powered call handling.

"SMBs don't want to assemble and manage a patchwork of tools to deliver great customer experiences," said Damon Covey, general manager of unified communications and collaboration at GoTo, in a statement. "GoTo Connect CX Complete unifies phone, messaging, webinars, and additional CX capabilities along with built-in AI into one platform where every interaction is connected. The AI works alongside employees, handling the busywork, surfacing insights, and providing real-time guidance, so people can focus on delivering empathetic, high-quality customer experiences without the enterprise overhead."

GoTo also updated its LogMeIn Resolve and LogMeIn Rescue products with agentic artificial intelligence, real-time insights, deeper integrations, and enhanced security capabilities.

Resolve's newest features include the following:

Resolution Agent, to streamline issue triage, investigations, and resolutions with a new agentic-AI-powered capability that interprets user requests, asks targeted follow-up questions, runs on-device diagnostics, and executes fixes with one-click technician approval.

Dynamic Device Data Insights to proactively remediate issues, optimize costs, and accelerate data-driven decisions with real-time device performance metrics, including CPU load, disk utilization, and application activity. Users can build custom reports and charts with natural language and conversational interactions.

Simplified Patching Intelligence, to strengthen fleet health with AI-powered visibility across the patching lifecycle. Curated patch context and vulnerability intelligence help prioritize deployments and reduce exposure time, while automated failure analysis and actionable recommendations eliminate manual log reviews and speed up time to resolution.

Rescue's updates include the following:

Enhanced Nexthink Integration to detect, diagnose, and remediate issues by starting Rescue support sessions from directly within Nexthink, with real-time Nexthink telemetry, troubleshooting checklists, and Digital Employee Experience (DEX) scores surfaced automatically in the Rescue console.

Customizable Enterprise Domains to enhance security and brand consistency with dedicated, customer-branded Rescue URLs for .com and .eu web domains.