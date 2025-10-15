Glia Upgrades Voice AI

Glia, a provider of interaction technologies for banking, has introduced an upgraded Voice AI at its annual industry event, Interact 2025.

The Voice Glia Virtual Assistant (GVA) now delivers more natural, lifelike AI voices, with real-time responsiveness and noise cancellation. The Voice GVA now handles hundreds of the most common banking customer requests with human-like fluency.

"AI is reshaping the contact center, but phone calls still account for over 70% of all customer interactions," said Rei Kasai, chief product officer of Glia, in a statement, "Many community banks and credit unions hesitated to adopt Voice AI, concerned the technology was too robotic and would actively damage the personal connection that defines their service, forcing reliance on outdated, clunky IVR solutions. That difficult trade-off ends with Glia's next-generation Voice AI. The natural conversational pace and new human-like voices means our customers can confidently deploy AI that meets their customers where they are—the phone—without sacrificing the service that sets them apart."

Glia's Voice AI enhancements include the following:

New AI voices that offer near-human timing and greater emotional range.

High-accuracy transcription of every interaction.

Advanced noise cancellation.

Zero risk of AI hallucinations.

Flexible deployment: Voice GVA can also now integrate directly into existing contact center-as-a-service(CCaaS) environments.