Conterra Launches Contact Center Products

Conterra Networks has enhanced its unified communications product portfolio to include a new contact center product.

Available in two tailored packages (Gold and Platinum), these solutions offer multichannel support that includes voice, SMS, email, social media, and web chat, along with reporting and analytics capabilities that provide insights into contact center performance and key metrics.

The Gold Package includes an advanced interactive voice response studio, call recording, CRM integrations, and real-time reporting and analytics. The Platinum Package builds on these features with advanced capabilities like customized reports, dynamic notifications, and preferred agent routing.