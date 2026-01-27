CommBox Introduces Era AI Voice

CommBox today introduced Era AI Voice, an artificial intelligence voice agent that automates service end to end, handles bookings and scheduling, supports renewals and upsells, and safely escalates sensitive intents to human teams as needed.

Era enables up to 60 percent of calls to be automated end to end while supporting human agents with the right information to shorten time per inquiry. It operates on unified, brand-specific logic that spans voice, digital, and back-end systems and serves as an agnostic intelligence layer sitting on top of existing telephony.

Era blends autonomous AI with deterministic, intent-based workflows. It resolves inquiries using approved brand knowledge and clear policy guidelines, ensures that brand-sensitive requests, such as legal issues or exceptions, are routed to human agents immediately. Capable of both inbound and outbound interactions, it executes high-value actions like appointment bookings, renewals, and upsells in multiple languages.