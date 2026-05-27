Avaya Extends Partnership with avatarin

Avaya previously partnered with Japanese artificial intelligence and robotics company avatarin, combining Avaya Infinity with avatarin's AI, robotics, and real-time interaction technologies. Now it is expanding that partnership to focus on customer-facing scenarios that go beyond the traditional contact center. Together, Avaya and avatarin will enable AI agents, physical AI interfaces, and human experts to operate with shared context across voice, chat, web, on-site robotic interfaces, signage, kiosks, and other enterprise touchpoints.
avatarin's One Intelligence approach is designed for this shift. Rather than treating phone, chat, web, signage, robots and human support as separate channels, One Intelligence™ creates a shared intelligence layer across customer and operational touchpoints. With Avaya Infinity, that layer is connected to customer experience workflows, real-time context, and human support.
"One Intelligence is our vision for transforming every customer and operational touchpoint into a new problem-solving interface," said Akira Fukabori, CEO of avatarin, in a statement. "With Avaya Infinity, we can connect agentic AI, physical AI, and human expertise across the enterprise. Our goal is not to replace people, but to give every company a unified intelligence layer that helps customers and employees receive the right support at the right moment, wherever they are."
"Avaya Infinity was built for an AI-first enterprise environment where customer experience must be connected, contextual, and trusted," said Marylou Maco, chief revenue and customer experience officer at Avaya, in a statement. "avatarin is showing how these capabilities can extend beyond the contact center into real-world environments and we are thrilled to be doing this work together to define what those experiences can become when agentic AI, physical AI, and people work as one system."