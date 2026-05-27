Avaya Extends Partnership with avatarin

Avaya previously partnered with Japanese artificial intelligence and robotics company avatarin, combining Avaya Infinity with avatarin's AI, robotics, and real-time interaction technologies. Now it is expanding that partnership to focus on customer-facing scenarios that go beyond the traditional contact center. Together, Avaya and avatarin will enable AI agents, physical AI interfaces, and human experts to operate with shared context across voice, chat, web, on-site robotic interfaces, signage, kiosks, and other enterprise touchpoints.

avatarin's One Intelligence approach is designed for this shift. Rather than treating phone, chat, web, signage, robots and human support as separate channels, One Intelligence™ creates a shared intelligence layer across customer and operational touchpoints. With Avaya Infinity, that layer is connected to customer experience workflows, real-time context, and human support.