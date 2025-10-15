Athena Security Launches Cell Phone and Smart Glass Detection to Protect Contact Centers from Data Breaches

Athena Security, a provider of physical security and compliance technology, today launched its Cell Phone, transmitting device, and Smart Glasses Detection System to protect call centers from unauthorized recording, data theft, and compliance violations.

The advanced detection technologies use technology similar to what's behind Athena's Weapon Detection System (WDS) to identify concealed and visible electronic devices, ensuring that employees and visitors comply with no-phone or restricted-use policies inside sensitive zones.

Athena's Cell Phone Detection System integrates seamlessly with its security analytics platform and provides the following:

Device Detection Reports logged with timestamps, device classification (smartphone, smart glasses, smartwatch), and location. Reports can be filtered by zone, time of day, or frequency of detections.

Access Control Integration -- When a restricted device is detected, the system can automatically trigger access control actions, such as locking doors, to isolate the area, prevent entry, or secure sensitive zones in real time.

Automated HR Notifications -- In the event of a real time documented policy violation, an email alert is immediately routed to human resources or compliance officers to facilitate a swift internal response.

Incident Reports (IR) -- Automatically generated alerts include captured frames, event video, and contextual data, giving compliance officers a complete record of every privacy breach attempt.

Performance Dashboards -- Real-time compliance metrics track detection accuracy, false positives, and behavioral trends across multiple facilities or geographies to validate process and controls with an audit trail