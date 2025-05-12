AnywhereNow Unveils Dialogue Cloud NEO

AnywhereNow, a contact center software provider, today launched Dialogue Cloud NEO, the next-generation of its flagship omnichannel contact center platform for Microsoft Teams.

Dialogue Cloud NEO combines robust enterprise capabilities with a cloud-native architecture and the latest in Microsoft's communications advancements. Built on the new Microsoft Unify framework, it also offers integration, scalability, and intelligence from Azure OpenAI and Copilot.

Key Innovations in Dialogue Cloud NEO include the following:

Native Microsoft Unify integration for seamless communication.

Azure Communication Services (ACS) for cloud-native call routing.

Full support for Microsoft Calling Plans, Operator Connect, and Direct Routing.

In-app call handling, no longer limited to the Teams client.

Coexistence of Connect and Unify, enabling flexible deployment and migration.

Dialogue Cloud NEO comes complete with Dialogue AI Assist, a suite of more than 30 intelligent CX assistants. These include virtual agents, intelligent routing, real-time transcription, sentiment analysis, summarization, knowledge assistants, and next-best-action recommendations. Agents will also benefit from a completely redesigned, web-based interface, optimized for speed, usability, and consistency across Microsoft Teams and custom applications.

Dialogue Studio is included with the new Dialogue Cloud NEO platform. It empowers customers to build workflows for self-service applications, offer intelligent routing, automate manual processes, and incorporate Microsoft Copilot or Azure OpenAI capabilities to optimize customer interactions.