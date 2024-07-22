Amazon Adds GenAI Capabilities to Connect

Amazon Web Services today introduced generative artificial intelligence-powered updates to Amazon Connect that will provide real-time contact center guidance, analytics, and call summaries to help monitor, measure, and improve customer experience and agent performance.

Amazon Q in Connect can assist agents during contacts by providing real-time assistance and recommending relevant guided workflows. It uses generative AI to deliver suggested responses and actions to address customer questions. Conversational analytics and natural language processing can automatically detect customer issues and respond to conversational search when an agent needs additional information.

Amazon Q in Connect now not only provides agents solutions derived from knowledge articles, wikis, and FAQs but also recommends related step-by-step guides to provide the appropriate steps needed to complete the task at hand. With no-code, drag-and-drop workflows, administrators can design guides for various customer interactions, such as processing orders, managing payments, or handling returns. These guides dynamically adapt based on the customer's context, displaying relevant information about the issue and guiding the agent on the appropriate actions to take.

Additionally, Amazon Connect Contact Lens provides conversational analytics and quality management capabilities and now includes generative AI-powered post-contact summaries to help supervisors improve agent performance. Today, these summaries are also available to help agents perform their after-contact work. Within seconds, the full interaction is analyzed, and a detailed summary capturing key discussion points, issues raised, actions taken, and other critical context from the contact is presented to the agent and the supervisor. The generative AI-powered summaries provide a complete record of the contact that can be attached to the customer record.

Amazon Connect Contact Lens offers the flexibility to access chat and voice summaries via API, Kinesis Streams, Connect Control Panel (CCP), and the Contact Details page. This enables seamless integration with other applications, such as Amazon Connect Cases& or Salesforce, allowing agents to update customer records and ensure data consistency across platforms.

For supervisors, the contact details page provides the summary as soon as it is available, even while the agent is still engaged. Supported across both voice and chat channels, it allows supervisors, agents with permission, or other Amazon Connect users to see a summary of the contact.