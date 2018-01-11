eGain Enables Conversational Customer Service through Facebook Messenger

eGain, a provider of cloud-based customer engagement solutions, today announced its integration with Facebook Messenger.

Through this integration, companies can do the following:

Initiate customer service conversations from the business' Facebook page using Facebook Messenger;

Exchange rich content, including multiple document types and images;

Handle conversations, leveraging the eGain Advisor agent desktop for personalized, proactive customer engagement with digital engagement capabilitie unified with voice; and

A Solve button for access to contextual knowledge and conversational guidance, powered by knowledge and AI reasoning.