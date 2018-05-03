TrustID Introduces Authenticator 4.0

TrustID, a provider of pre-answer caller authentication, has introduced version 4.0 of its flagship TrustID Authenticator for customer contact centers.

Using a patented approach that analyzes calls within the global telephone network and provides an ownership-based authentication token, TrustID Authenticator enables businesses to identify trusted callers before their calls are answered.

Authenticator 4.0 adds capabilities that enable contact centers to implement risk-based authentication strategies for the small proportion of calls that are not authenticated by the service. The new features include a Trust Indicator that assigns a numerical trustworthiness value to each call, and the provision of new call data elements that TrustID customers can use to further refine and customize their authentication.

Using these new capabilities, contact centers can stratify callers into authentication flows based on their assessed trustworthiness.