Bandwidth Launches Maestro

Bandwidth, a cloud communications company, today introduced Bandwidth Maestro to help companies integrate real-time voice apps across their unified communications, cloud contact center, and artificial intelligence platforms.

With Bandwidth Maestro, companies can customize global communications workflows and add capabilities such as conversational AI, machine-learning-based fraud detection, and text-to-speech and speech-to-text tools.

"We feel the pain of enterprise CIOs trying to integrate best-in-class, real-time voice apps across their unified communications, cloud contact center, and AI platforms, which can take months or even years and a lot of investment to reach full interoperability," said John Bell, Bandwidth's chief product officer, in a statement. "That's why we're putting enterprises at the center, with an innovative strategy that enables organizations to benefit quickly from new capabilities that drive cost savings and a better customer and employee experience. With Maestro, Bandwidth is truly the new one-stop shop for global enterprise cloud communications."

Maestro is configurable with visual builder software and will pre-integrate with unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS), contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) and AI apps. It runs on the Bandwidth Communications Cloud, which reaches more than 60 countries.

Bandwidth Maestro allows companies to do the following:

Migrate from existing on-premises deployments to CCaaS and UCaaS platforms using Bandwith's Duet integrations for streamlined call delivery.

Enhance contact center customer experiences with pre-built integrations to leading conversational AI platforms and text-to-speech and speech-to-text tools. This includes transitioning from traditional IVR technologies to full-service conversational AI bot platforms.

Reduce fraud with call verification as a native component of SIP trunking.

Customize call flows to incorporate multiple vendor platforms, with automation managed by a no-code visual workflow builder.

Leverage customer-specific insights using dashboards and inbox alerts to monitor and troubleshoot using call logs, quality indicators, and call/message responses.

Pre-integrations for Maestro available at launch will include full PSTN replacement in 38 countries and territories via the Bandwidth Communications Cloud, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing, Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams, RingCentral MVP, Cisco Webex Calling, Genesys Cloud CX, Zoom Phone, Cognigy, Google Dialogflow, Pindrop, Bandwidth Call Verification, and speech-to-text and text-to-speech platforms from Amazon, Google, and Microsoft.