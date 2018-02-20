[24]7.ai Launches Winter 2018 Release

[24]7.ai, a provider of customer experience solutions, has launched its Winter 2018 Release, with enhancements to the [24]7 AIVA virtual agent technology to support both informational and conversational journeys in a single solution.

[24]7 AIVA automates interactions through cognitive capabilities and leverages the same natural language understanding, predictive models, business rules, and content across voice and digital channels. Additionally, [24]7 AIVA can connect to enterprise systems to personalize responses and resolve customer issues without requiring a human agent.

"Customer interactions are becoming more and more complex, so we have designed AIVA to handle the broadest possible range of customer engagements," said Scott Horn, chief marketing officer at [24]7.ai, in a statement. "Companies can start by automating simple FAQs and bridge to more complex transactions that utilize conversational AI to provide experiences that emulate your best human agents. As the only company whose solution works across both voice and digital channels, we are seeing a spike in interest, signing up clients at a record pace, and expect a significant increase in automated interactions by the end of the year."

In addition to the next generation of [24]7 AIVA, the Winter 2018 Release includes the following enhancements:

Integration with more than 20 leading CRM and help desk apps, such as Microsoft Dynamics and Salesforce.com, through a single, uniform API; and

Improved reporting and tools, including Content Manager, which allows users to create, organize, and publish both knowledge base and virtual agent content; Modeling Workbench, which allows developers and data scientists to create, test, and tune natural language models used to predict intent; and enhanced analytics.